The Landings Golf Course: Clearwater moves forward on $180M sports complex

The Brief Clearwater leaders voted 4-0 Wednesday night to move forward with a proposed $180 million sports complex at The Landings Golf Course. The proposed development would replace the 56-year-old golf course with pickleball courts, volleyball courts, and a water park. Neighbors remain divided over the 77-acre property, weighing economic and family benefits against potential traffic, noise, and environmental impacts.



A Clearwater golf course could soon trade its fairways for pickleball courts, volleyball tournaments and a water park.

Clearwater council advances sports complex

Big picture view:

The Clearwater City Council voted unanimously, 4-0, Wednesday night to move forward with a proposed $180 million sports and entertainment complex at The Landings Golf Course. The plan, submitted by Porter Development, would replace the 56-year-old golf course with a sprawling sports and entertainment destination featuring pickleball courts, volleyball courts and even a water park.

PREVIOUS: Clearwater to weigh $180M sports complex proposal for Landings Golf Course

The decision marks a major step toward transforming the 77-acre, city-owned property, although construction is not yet approved.

Neighbors debate development impact

What they're saying:

Supporters believe the project could attract youth sports tournaments, boost tourism and give Clearwater families more recreational opportunities. Abigail Kantzler, a Clearwater resident, believes the development would encourage younger generations to stay in the community.

"To have that right here, in our town, is so huge for kids, but also to develop families here, keep families here," Kantzler said.

Fellow Clearwater resident Alexandria Goodin believes the sounds of children playing sports would be a welcome addition.

"Some residents, they are afraid of noise pollution, and what we hear instead are children playing. There's a huge difference," Goodin said.

However, not everyone is celebrating the decision. Melissa Stamos, the co-founder of Keep Keene Green, lives just four doors down from the golf course. She fears the massive development could drastically change the surrounding neighborhood.

"This is an immense, immense development project that is going to seriously affect the quality of our lives," Stamos said. "You are talking bright stadium lights, 2,000 cars into our small neighborhood, astroturf, possible flooding."

The neighborhood group plans to remain involved as the project moves through the approval process.

Next steps for the Clearwater golf course

What's next:

Wednesday's vote allows Clearwater officials to move forward with negotiations involving Porter Development, but it does not authorize construction. Additional studies, negotiations and approvals are still required before the proposed sports complex can become a reality.