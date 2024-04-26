Largest meth bust in Orlando history lands Florida man behind bars

The largest meth bust in Orlando history has resulted in the seizure of 150 pounds of meth, thousands of pressed pills, cocaine, guns, and $700,000, the Middle District of Florida State Attorney's Office announced in a Friday press conference.

Officers seized 150 pounds of meth, multiple kilograms of cocaine and other drugs, including fentanyl, and $700,000, all of which allegedly belonged to 35-year-old George Andrew Pherai-Bogeajis of Orlando, the DOJ said.

A federal search warrant was executed on April 9 at Pherai-Bogeajis' two homes located in Orlando and Ocoee.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos of the drugs found inside Pherai-Bogeajis' homes

DEA agents found 150 pounds of meth and over 100,000 pressed pills at the Orlando home. They also found 3 kilograms of cocaine, four guns, and over $700,000 in "drug proceeds," officials said.

When agents searched the Ocoee home, they found several thousand pressed pills, 10 kilograms of marijuana, and two cars with hidden compartments. Pherai-Bogeajis was not present at either home but was later arrested and taken into federal custody.

Due to the nature of the charges, Pherai-Bogeajis faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, the DOJ said.