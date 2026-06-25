Largo to launch open-container entertainment district near new City Hall

The Brief Downtown Largo is set to establish the first full-time open-container district in Pinellas County. The Largo open-container district centers around a new $85 million City Hall designed to attract dining, shopping and nightlife. Business owners are optimistic the new downtown district will boost foot traffic and turn the area into a bustling destination.



The city of Largo is establishing a specialized entertainment district that allows visitors to carry alcoholic beverages outdoors by the end of the summer.

Pinellas County expansion

What we know:

The upcoming "Sip and Stroll" program coordinates directly with Largo's new $85 million City Hall development.

Visitors will have the option to buy alcoholic beverages from approved local establishments and walk with them freely across the designated district.

Downtown business expectations

What they're saying:

Abner Morales, who owns Wepaa Puerto Rican Restaurant, has already started designing custom branded cups to prepare for the program.

Morales noted that the local landscape has transformed heavily since he launched his business eight years ago when the neighborhood resembled a ghost town.

"That's awesome because we have like 16 employees. We want to keep running this business," Morales said.

Other workers see a path toward becoming a major nightlife center.

Cozy Smoke Shop employee Della Julian said the area could mirror New Orleans or develop into a top destination choice.

"It could feel almost like Bourbon Street in New Orleans," Julian said. "It could honestly become the new downtown St. Pete, where people prefer to go and have a night out."

Largo structural framework

The backstory:

The open-container district will include the blocks surrounding Largo City Hall, which features integrated retail spaces tailored for bars and restaurants.

The venue also features a dedicated community courtyard built to hold live entertainment, musical performances and neighborhood gatherings.

"We’re hoping the entertainment district really solidifies downtown Largo," Chris Tillett, the Largo director of economic development, said. "We’re aiming to create a recognizable downtown."

Tillett added the city's vision extends beyond allowing people to carry drinks outside.

"While alcohol and open containers is a component, music venues, art in the park, movies in the park, these are all things that we're really hoping to sort of showcase downtown," Tillett said.

District operation hours

By the numbers:

The outdoor drinking zone will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

The weekend schedule shifts from 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

Program beverage limitations

What's next:

Municipal leaders plan to have the entertainment zone completely running by the end of summer.

Visitors of legal drinking age may buy up to two drinks at a time from participating providers, which must be served in city-approved, shatterproof 16-ounce plastic cups.

Unconfirmed program specifics

What we don't know:

Officials have also not confirmed the exact security protocols or additional policing resources that will manage the expanded evening weekend hours.