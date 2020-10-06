Largo man on motorcycle dies in fiery Clearwater crash, police say

Clearwater police say they are continuing to investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The crash occurred at Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard on Monday night. Officers said they received a report of the crash around 9:12 p.m.

Police said the rider, a 41-year-old man from Largo, died after the motorcycle caught fire. There is no word on the injuries of the vehicle's driver.

Neither have been identified.

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of St. Petersburg.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

