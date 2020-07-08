Largo man walked through Burlington Coat Factory with genitals exposed, deputies say

A Largo man is accused of walking around inside a Seminole store -- with his genitals exposed. A child noticed and told their parent, who notified the sheriff's office.

According to detectives, the incident occurred on July 1. They said 37-year-old Derek Hardison was seen in surveillance video selecting a bottle of lotion, roaming the store partially nude, and then exiting.

Detectives said an 11-year-old noticed when the suspect walked into the toy section, and told their parent.

Hardison left the store in a "distinctive" Nissan pick-up truck, and detectives said they later identified him. He was arrested Wednesday and didn't provide a statement.

Hardison faces a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Anyone with additional information or believe they could be a victim can call Detective Curtin at (727) 582-6200.

