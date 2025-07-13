Largo police officer and another driver hospitalized after crash: LPD

The Brief A Largo police officer and another driver were hospitalized after a crash on East Bay Drive and Country Club Drive, according to police. Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. The names of the police officer and the other driver involved have not been released.



A Largo police officer and the driver of another vehicle were hospitalized after a car crash on East Bay Drive and Country Club Drive just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Largo Police Department.

What we know:

Duke Energy crews responded to the scene to repair a power pole that was damaged during the crash.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

The westbound lanes of East Bay Drive are closed and traffic is being diverted at Alt. Keene Road. The eastbound lanes of East Bay Drive are still open.

What we don't know:

The names of the police officer and the other driver involved have not been released.

Largo Police Traffic Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash.

