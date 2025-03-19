Largo police officer hit by suspect's car after attempted traffic stop: LPD

The Brief A Largo police officer was hit by a suspect's car and injured after an attempted traffic stop: LPD. Police say the suspect also crashed into a Pinellas County deputy's cruiser and was later arrested at the Seminole City Center. The officer was treated for minor injuries, according to LPD.



A Largo police officer was hit by a suspect's car after he allegedly took off during an attempted traffic stop in the area of 3115 Dryer Avenue on Wednesday evening, according to the Largo Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the suspect also crashed into a Pinellas County deputy's cruiser and was later arrested at the Seminole City Center.

The officer was treated for minor injuries, according to LPD.

The suspect is facing multiple charges and LPD says the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday, the suspect's name had not been provided to FOX 13.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Largo Police Department.

