Lawmakers propose funds for memorials at Bay Area's forgotten cemeteries

Florida lawmakers took a major first step Wednesday toward remembering those forgotten.

Tampa Bay area Senators Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg) and Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) helped add an amendment to Florida’s budget proposal granting $100,000 for memorials at Zion and Ridgewood cemeteries, African American graves that were ignored and forgotten.

Zion Cemetery stretches across several properties including the Tampa Housing Authority’s Robles Park housing complex, property owned by business Richard Gonzmart, and property where a wrecker service business sits. Ridgewood Cemetery is on the grounds of King High School.

Communities are fighting for the dead to be honored, and among them is Hillsborough County NAACP president Yvette Lewis.

“The right thing to do is to come together and memorialize those forgotten,” said Lewis.

State senators moved to do just that Wednesday, explaining that each burial site would receive $50,000 to create a memorial.

“These memorials will provide a solemn reminder at both of these sites, a reminder of sad realities of Florida’s history,” said Senator Rouson.

Cruz first got involved last fall as archaeologists uncovered hundreds of graves across Hillsborough County.

Over several decades, city records disregarded the existence of those buried in those communities, and Lewis said she wants to local leaders own up to that.

“I understand what Senator Cruz is doing, I appreciate that. But in reality, it just takes ownership off the city,” said Lewis.

Local community leaders would get involved in how to create the memorials if the budget passes the proposed funding.

Senator Cruz released a statement saying in part, “While there is much collaborative work to be still to be done, I am grateful to have the opportunity to take this first step by setting aside funding specifically for Zion Cemetery & Ridgewood Cemetery Memorials in Tampa. This will allow our community to begin healing from this injustice and encourage our state to take the necessary steps to memorialize all who have contributed to Florida’s history, particularly those whose vital contributions have been overlooked for far too long.”

The amendment will be a part of the state’s budget proposal, and lawmakers will discuss the budget proposal before they vote.

As for efforts to find more unmarked cemeteries in Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base spokespeople said they will have archaeologists on-site on February 18 to survey for any graves.