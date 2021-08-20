Woman holds wake for great-great-grandmother buried in long-lost cemetery
The grounds on which Jeraldine Williams walks are as hallowed as the words she wrote for the woman buried beneath them.
As more erased cemeteries are discovered, lawmakers move to preserve and honor history
Hillsborough County commissioners learned of 45 new unmarked graves and burial sites on county property Wednesday, just as the state legislature considered a bill that would find and save those sites across Florida.
USF forensic researchers rediscover 45 lost cemeteries in Hillsborough County
USF forensic scientist Dr. Erin Kimmerle says she spent the last two years combing through historic records to track down the long-forgotten sites. The cemeteries became abandoned for a variety of reasons but once lost from official records and built over, they are extremely difficult to relocate.
For descendants of those buried at erased Black cemeteries, work never stops to honor ancestry
Several erased African American cemeteries were uncovered in Tampa Bay in the last few years, and the work to do right by those buried hasn’t stopped.
Tampa leaders seek to protect historical burial sites from being developed
The city of Tampa announced new protections that are likely coming for forgotten and vulnerable cemeteries, many of which of historic African American burial sites.
State considers establishing department to find, honor lost cemeteries
Lawmakers in Florida are moving the state another step toward grappling with its history of racial segregation, specifically regarding Black-only cemeteries that were covered over or otherwise ignored.
Black Cemetery Network tracking lost African American graves across the country
A new national center for information on African American cemeteries that were covered over by buildings or parking lots is working to document and honor Florida's lost Black Cemeteries.
Radar identifies three possible graves under Tropicana Field parking lots
The city of St. Petersburg will explore the next steps after archaeologists recently found a lost cemetery with three possible graves at Tropicana Field, the latest in an effort to uncover erased African American cemeteries in Tampa Bay.
Tropicana Field parking lot may be site of forgotten African American cemetery
Archeologists are spending the week at Tropicana Field looking for evidence of a lost African American cemetery that may have been paved over decades ago.
Archeologists find more African American graves on private land in Clearwater
Archeologists in Clearwater can say with certainty they’ve found yet another African American cemetery – this time on private land that is home to FrankCrum company headquarters.
Crews to begin search for graves at forgotten Black cemetery in Clearwater
Archaeologists will begin "ground-truthing" the site of another forgotten Black cemetery in the Bay Area to determine whether any graves are still there.
MacDill ceremony honors long-lost African American cemetery
Tuesday morning, MacDill Air Force Base hosted a memorial service for the lost Port Tampa Cemetery, burial grounds of African American citizens that were essentially forgotten when the base was opened back in 1941.
Hillsborough school officials review memorial plans for Ridgewood Cemetery unearthed at King High
A future memorial for Ridgewood Cemetery on the campus of King High School is a step closer to reality following a presentation Monday to Black community leaders.
Researchers confirm discovery of 29 African American graves from Greenwood Cemetery in Clearwater
Archeologists have located 29 graves of African Americans in what used to be the North Greenwood Cemetery. The African American cemetery was relocated in 1954 to make way for redevelopment.
Graves from African American cemetery located on Pinellas County school property
Archeologists and researchers have identified more than two dozen African American graves on what is now property owned by the city of Clearwater and Pinellas County schools.
Archaeologists continue work to investigate unmarked graves at Clearwater cemetery
Monday, crews got to work performing test excavations and core sampling with the hopes of verifying what those anomalies are.
Hillsborough County leaders take next steps on Ridgewood Cemetery memorial
The Hillsborough County school district took the next step Tuesday toward memorializing the people buried at the forgotten Ridgewood Cemetery, which was discovered on the King High School campus.
124 graves from two Black cemeteries found in Clearwater
Archaeologists announced they have found 124 graves belonging to Black men and women, on two separate sites.
Centuries of systemic racism affects even the dead in Tampa Bay area
The national conversation around racial inequality and injustice reemphasizes the systemic racism throughout America’s past and historians say examples are seen in the lost African American graves being rediscovered in the Tampa Bay area.
Archaeologists find 44 possible unmarked graves from forgotten North Greenwood Cemetery
Clearwater leaders received its first confirmation of forgotten African American graves Friday, marking the first discovery of its kind the Pinellas County side of Tampa Bay.