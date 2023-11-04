Florida lawmakers proposing using emergency funding to address Jewish safety

As it approaches one month since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, tensions have only heightened throughout the world.

Here in Florida, lawmakers plan to address Jewish safety at a special session starting on Monday, allocating tens of millions to address the issue.

The proposals aim to steer $25 million in emergency funding to bolster security at Jewish Day School and preschools, as well as protect non-profits, including houses of worship, museums, and community centers. The money will specifically be for things like shatterproof windows and security cameras.

"I'm the only Republican Jew in the legislature. And I can tell you personally, it's a scary time to be Jewish," said Rep. Randy Fine, who is sponsoring some of these bills. "We need to make sure that Jewish families are safe right now."

Fine said he expects these measures to pass easily in the state legislature. This all comes just a week after Fine slammed Florida Governor Ron Desantis for his lack of action in countering antisemitism in the state.

Fine, now choosing to publicly endorse former president Donald Trump in 2024, because of the issue.

"The governor is good at press releases and press conferences and saying the right things, but the actions often don't follow through," Fine explained. "Jewish families don't feel safe. I passed a series of bills that could make them be safe, but they're not being enforced, so I'm very disappointed about that."

He hopes bills passed in the special session next week will give Jewish Floridians some peace of mind.