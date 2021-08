Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden has died at age 91 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Coach Bowden led the Seminoles to two national titles in 1993 and 1998.

He was with the team for 34 seasons and held a record of 315-98-4.

In total, Bowden had 357 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching and was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.