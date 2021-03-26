Lennard High employee accused of having sexual relationship with student

article

Hillsborough County deputies announced the arrest of a school employee at Lennard High, saying the man engaged in sexual activity with a female student over the course of several months.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Anthony Witter, described as a "college success coach" at the high school, which is located in Ruskin. They said the relationship between Witter and the 16-year-old student took place between November 12, 2020 and March 19, 2021.

Investigators said Witter was not the student’s teacher, however, they met at the high school. A friend of the victim reported the relationship to an adult, who notified the sheriff’s office.

Witter was arrested Thursday night on six charges of unlawful sexual activities with a minor.

Investigators said they do not believe there are other victims.

"Anthony Witter knew that his actions were wrong, and as the adult, he should never have allowed this relationship to develop with a minor," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "No parent should have to worry about their child being preyed upon when they send them to school. We are thankful that another student bravely came forward to report this inappropriate and unacceptable behavior."