Let's taco-bout National Taco Day deals in Tampa Bay

No, it's not Tuesday, but it is National Taco Day, which falls on October 4 every year.

Of course, there are plenty of deals to help celebrate in Tampa Bay. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year. That's 490,000 miles of tacos and 775 million pounds.

Here are some places where you can indulge and satisfy those taco cravings:

3 Daughters Brewing: Multiple taco trucks will be showing off their signature tacos for National Taco Day. The rally starts at 6 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m.

Bartaco: The Hyde Park location says they will unveil a "bold" and new secret taco on National Taco Day.

Burger King: Don't forget, Burger King now sells tacos, and are still offering a crispy taco for $1 -- for a limited time.

Caddy's Gulfport: They are calling it a "Fall Fiesta" on National Taco Day. The Beach Boulevard location is offering $2 tacos and their margaritas are half-priced.

Cask Ale and Kitchen: This Sarasota whisky bar is offering two tacos for $5, and specialty drinks for the same price.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members can get the double points today. You can become a member here.

Rubio's Coastal Grill - In order to obtain a free taco of your choosing with a purchase of a drink, you must show this coupon.

Taco Bell: Only on National Taco Day, anyone feeling generous can gift a friend a digital gift card for s $5 Taco Day gift set. It comes with two regular Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Taco Bus: They will be offering $2 tacos all day.

Taco YOLO: This Lithia Mexican restaurant will take $1 off any taco.

Tijuana Flats: From Friday through Sunday, customers can get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99.

