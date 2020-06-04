Letter carrier delivers praise to frontline workers in a unique way

article

For 15 years, Michael Johnson has been delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service in St. Petersburg. Now, the postman wants to deliver a helping hand to frontline workers by making face shields for them. He calls his effort the 'Healthcare Hero Project'.

"I have a lot of family members who are in the healthcare industry and I just wanted to provide to them," Johnson explained.

Johnson’s effort has been a big help. He supplied 1,000 shields last month.

"Especially in a time like this where we have so much need for help and outreaching for other people,” Johnson said. “If we can all do it, please do."

Johnson’s wife is a nurse and he wanted to do more than just make shields, so he came up with a way to honor healthcare workers in a very special way.

He created an award that he calls the ‘Medallion of Endurance’.

“It's a medallion basically," he said. "It's an award if you want to call it that. I just wanted to provide to the healthcare workers."

Johnson hopes he is setting an example for others to follow, honoring frontline workers in a very special way for all their hard work.

"I want to see more people being proactive and doing things to help others,” Johnson said.