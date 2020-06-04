Letter carrier delivers praise to frontline workers in a unique way
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For 15 years, Michael Johnson has been delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service in St. Petersburg. Now, the postman wants to deliver a helping hand to frontline workers by making face shields for them. He calls his effort the 'Healthcare Hero Project'.
"I have a lot of family members who are in the healthcare industry and I just wanted to provide to them," Johnson explained.
Johnson’s effort has been a big help. He supplied 1,000 shields last month.
"Especially in a time like this where we have so much need for help and outreaching for other people,” Johnson said. “If we can all do it, please do."
Johnson’s wife is a nurse and he wanted to do more than just make shields, so he came up with a way to honor healthcare workers in a very special way.
He created an award that he calls the ‘Medallion of Endurance’.
“It's a medallion basically," he said. "It's an award if you want to call it that. I just wanted to provide to the healthcare workers."
Johnson hopes he is setting an example for others to follow, honoring frontline workers in a very special way for all their hard work.
"I want to see more people being proactive and doing things to help others,” Johnson said.