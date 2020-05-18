Lido Beach joins rest of Sarasota County in reopening to the public

article

The Lido Beach city commission voted Monday to reopen the beach to the public.

On Tuesday morning, the barricades will be removed, city officials said.

The city said in a post on Twitter it encourages everyone who goes to the beach to "follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safe social distancing in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

When the Sarasota County commission voted to reopen its beach, the city of Sarasota decided against reopening Lido Beach, citing a COVID-19 hotspot in the downtown area.

Last week, city officials entered a heated discussion on whether to reopen the beach and voted to delay a decision until Monday.

