Lightning strike survivor graduates high school as Salutatorian 4 years later

A Texas teen who narrowly survived a lightning strike on Siesta Key Beach four years ago earned his high school diploma as Salutatorian of his class.

Jacob Brewer was just about to enter high school when he visited Tampa Bay for a family vacation. On their second day, they began to pack up as they noticed gray skies moving in.

"As we were walking off the beach back to the beach access path, we saw a flash of light and a very loud crack of thunder," said Jacob's dad, Jeremiah Brewer.

"Jacob was laying there already turning purple, his heart had stopped. Just basically no signs of life whatsoever," he said.

A stranger rushed over and administered CPR to Jacob for several minutes before paramedics arrived.

The family said the storms that day were violent.

After Jacob Brewer was struck by lightning in Siesta Key Beach in 2020, he was in the hospital for three months. (Provided by Brewer family)

"Yeah, and just trying to do CPR. Even the paramedics said that was one of the most incredible scenes they had seen on Siesta Key. It hailed," said Jacob's mom, Barbara Brewer.

Jacob was rushed to the hospital.

"The lightning did a lot of damage to his internal organs and muscles and nervous system. Even his blood was damaged to the point that he needed blood transfusions," Jeremiah said. "It was probably a full ten days or so before we knew that he was going to live. I mean he had a raging fever for days; his lungs were filling with fluid."

Jacob woke up and was determined to get his strength back.

Jacob Brewer survived a lightning strike at Siesta Key Beach in 2020. This 2021 photo shows him as he worked to get his strength back.

"We have talked to several different doctors, specialists, scientists. There’s not a lot of information out about lightning injuries," Barbara said.

Wheelchair-bound, Jacob pushed through, seeing doctors all over the country, even one in Vienna, Austria.

"Eventually, I’m to where I am now. Can move a little in the legs and have a lot of strength in my arms," Jacob said.

Jacob fought to recover as he pursued his high school diploma. He worked throughout his summer breaks, too, and earned the title of his class's Salutatorian.

So what's next for the teen?

"What I want to do with my studies is help other people with spinal cord injuries or brain injuries," Jacob said.

