Lightning super-fan ready to cheer Bolts to Stanley Cup victory

Never short on passion, Winter Haven's Ellis Allanson always brings the electricity. His energy is like a spark inside Amalie Arena.

"People get so excited he's become our adopted little brother through these playoffs because his energy is electric, to say the least," said Greg Wolf the Lightning's in-game host.

Ellis first went viral last year when he was surprised at work with Rays World Series tickets.

Now, after being spotted dancing his heart out at a watch party during the second round of the playoffs, the Bolts keep bringing him back to what he does best

"It has been a blessing it really has been," said his father David McQuillen.

His appearances on the jumbotron have even caught the attention of the some of players. His favorite was when Steven Stamkos tossed him a puck before Game 2.

"Intermissions, I just kind of follow him around he walks thru high-fiving fans," his dad said.

"I couldn’t have said it better, he has absolutely become our good luck charm," Wolf told FOX 13.

When asked, Ellis predicts the Bolts will win the Stanley Cup in four games.

MORE: Meet the maestro of the Lightning’s pre-game magic