Expand / Collapse search

Lightning super-fan ready to cheer Bolts to Stanley Cup victory

By
Published 
Tampa Bay Lightning
FOX 13 News

Tampa super-fan ready for Bolts to bring home the Cup

Josh Cascio reports

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Never short on passion, Winter Haven's Ellis Allanson always brings the electricity. His energy is like a spark inside Amalie Arena. 

"People get so excited he's become our adopted little brother through these playoffs because his energy is electric, to say the least," said Greg Wolf the Lightning's in-game host.  

Ellis first went viral last year when he was surprised at work with Rays World Series tickets.  

Now, after being spotted dancing his heart out at a watch party during the second round of the playoffs, the Bolts keep bringing him back to what he does best

The big moment: Parents surprise Rays fan with tickets

The moment that Ellis Allanson learned he was going to the World Series is something he and his family will never forget.

"It has been a blessing it really has been," said his father David McQuillen. 

His appearances on the jumbotron have even caught the attention of the some of players. His favorite was when Steven Stamkos tossed him a puck before Game 2. 

Rays superfan returns from World Series with happy memories

It may not have been the final ending they were hoping for, but for at least one night, Winter Haven’s Ellis Allanson and his family experienced more World Series memories than they could’ve ever imagined.

"Intermissions, I just kind of follow him around he walks thru high-fiving fans," his dad said. 

"I couldn’t have said it better, he has absolutely become our good luck charm," Wolf told FOX 13. 

When asked, Ellis predicts the Bolts will win the Stanley Cup in four games. 

MORE: Meet the maestro of the Lightning’s pre-game magic

Behind the scenes of Lightning game production

John Franzone is the man behind the Lightning’s pre-game entertainment. For 35 years Franzone has been putting on in-game shows entertaining fans in stadiums.