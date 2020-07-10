Line cook at Sarasota's Lucky Pelican dies after testing positive for the coronavirus

article

A Sarasota restaurant is closing for the time-being after learning one of its line cooks died after receiving a positive test for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Lucky Pelican restaurant shared that the employee last worked Friday, July 3 and started showing symptoms for the coronavirus over the weekend.

"While talking to this person last night, they let us know the only symptom they had was a hard time breathing and they felt good about it all," the post read. "Unfortunately, things changed this morning."

It remains unclear whether the employee's cause of death was from the novel virus. Typically, it takes health officials another week to record whether COVID-19 is the cause of a patient's death, and then add it to the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

According to the data from the state's Department of Health, 35% of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 are age 85 or older. Only 1% of deaths in Florida are patients in the age group of 25-34, even though they have the highest rate of infection.

Advertisement

In the Sarasota restaurant's social media post, they didn't identify the employee, or their age and gender.

The Lucky Pelican said safety will continue to be a priority when it reopens. They will test all employees prior to opening its doors again.