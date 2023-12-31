LIST: New Florida laws going into effect in 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - New laws are coming to Florida in 2024.
Laws passed earlier this year range from government transparency to road safety.
Here's a list of some going into effect on Jan. 1:
- A year-long program to provide credits to frequent toll-road users will end Sunday. The program has provided 50 percent credits to motorists who use SunPass or other Florida transponders and make 35 or more toll-road trips in a month.
- Mayors and other elected municipal officials will have to submit more-detailed financial disclosure information about issues such as incomes, assets and liabilities. Legislators and statewide elected officials already file the more-detailed forms.
- Florida businesses will see an overall 15.1 percent decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates, though rate changes will vary for individual businesses.
- A back-to-school tax "holiday" will be held from Monday through Jan. 14. Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes that cost $100 or less, school supplies that cost $50 or less, learning aids that cost $30 or less and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.
- Floridians will be able to start reserving campsites and cabins at state parks 11 months in advance, while non-Floridians will only be able to make reservations 10 months in advance.
- County courthouses by Monday will be required to provide lactation spaces, with some exceptions.
- As part of a law that expands eligibility for coverage in the KidCare subsidized health-insurance program, the Florida Healthy Kids Corp. will establish premium tiers based on household incomes.