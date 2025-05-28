Lithia man killed in Pasco County motorcycle crash: FHP

The Brief A Lithia man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bellamy Brothers Blvd. and Bayhead Road in Pasco County. The motorcyclist died at the scene.



A Lithia man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 37-year-old Lithia man was traveling northbound on Bellamy Brothers Blvd. on a Honda motorcycle around 8:15 a.m. as a 32-year-old Brooksville man was traveling southbound in a Hyundai SUV.

Troopers say the motorcyclist tried to turn left at the intersection of Bayhead Road, lost control and was separated from the motorcycle. That's when he traveled into the path of the SUV which struck him, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai and his two passengers, a 24-year-old and a five-year-old, were not injured in the crash.

