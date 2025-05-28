Florida man kidnaps ex-girlfriend after placing tracking device in her car and shoving her in trunk: HCSO

The Brief A 21-year-old Palmetto man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say Julian Jaramillo placed a tracking device on the victim’s car before tossing her in the trunk. Jaramillo has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping, battery-domestic violence, and installation of a tracking device.



A Palmetto man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

The backstory:

Hillsborough County deputies went to a home in the 1900 block of 33rd Street Southeast in Ruskin to investigate a possible kidnapping shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Julian Jaramillo, 21, used a tracking device inside his ex-girlfriend's vehicle to track her to the residence.

READ: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to make gold, silver legal tender in Florida

Deputies say Jaramillo forcibly stole the victim's vehicle keys when she came out of the home. He then forced the victim into the trunk of her vehicle and drove off, according to HCSO.

Jaramillo then drove to his home in Palmetto, where deputies say he held the victim against her will.

Shortly after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an ongoing investigation, Jaramillo was stopped leaving his neighborhood with the victim in her vehicle and taken into custody. The victim sustained minor injuries.

READ: 3 arrested in S. Tampa DUI crash that severed man’s leg: Police

Jaramillo has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping, battery-domestic violence, and installation of a tracking device.

Julian Jaramillo mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail and will be extradited to Hillsborough County.

The case is still under investigation.

READ: Clearwater tow truck driver arrested months after crash that killed mother, grandfather

What they're saying:

"Domestic violence cases involving kidnapping are some of the most dangerous situations we encounter," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will do everything we can, including working with other agencies, to protect victims of domestic violence and hold abusers like this one accountable."

What you can do:

Anyone in need of assistance or support is asked to call 911 or reach out to The Spring of Tampa Bay, which offers support and resources for those affected by domestic violence. Their 24-hour crisis hotline is (813)-247-SAFE.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: