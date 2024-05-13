Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Rick Scott announces endorsement from Florida small business organization

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 13, 2024 10:20am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

LARGO, Fla. - Senator Rick Scott announced a ‘major’ endorsement from a small business organization at a press conference in Largo on Monday.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) endorsed Scott for his re-election campaign. 

Scott served as Florida's governor for two terms before being elected to the Senate for his first term in 2018. 