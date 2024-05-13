Sen. Rick Scott announces endorsement from Florida small business organization
LARGO, Fla. - Senator Rick Scott announced a ‘major’ endorsement from a small business organization at a press conference in Largo on Monday.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) endorsed Scott for his re-election campaign.
Scott served as Florida's governor for two terms before being elected to the Senate for his first term in 2018.