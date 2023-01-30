Local organizations turns festivities into fundraising scholarships, feeding the homeless

When Rose Demille parties with her friends, it's about more than just having fun. It's a way to give back to her community and native country.

"We like meeting new people, different people in the community," Demille said.

Their parties serve a purpose as they raise funds for their organization "4ever 40 Sisterhood." The group's mission is to empower women through education, so they can become self-sufficient.

"It can also change their life," said Mea Declaro, the acting president of 4ever40 Sisterhood. "And when you know, when they graduated from college, they find a good job, and they are able to do the same thing for their siblings or for their relatives, so it can change their future and their lives."

Demille, started the gatherings 10 years ago after she retired.

"I think about a lot people that cannot have fun, because they don't have money," Demille said. "They're least fortunate people. So I said, 'why don't we raise funds while we are having fun?' And that's why I created 4ever40."

They use the money for nursing scholarships and feeding the homeless. They even have a scholarship program in the Philippines.

"We have a common mission, you know, to help not only here, but, of course, in our country," Emma Barrido, 4ever40 Sisterhood said.

It teams the joy of togetherness with the love of giving back both at home and abroad.

For more information, visit 4ever40sisterhood.org.