Local scientists working to make sure tropical fish from Florida are the worlds healthiest

You may not know it, but our area is one of biggest suppliers of tropical fish in the world.

There are more than 100 fish farms across are area, and they sell millions of dollars worth a tropical fish every year. Most are shipped from Tampa International Airport in the bellies of airliners.

"I started off as a kid with a saltwater tank," says Casey Murray. Now she could right a book on Clown Fish. She’s a scientist at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Aquaculture Laboratory in Ruskin.

"Mainly the male, the smaller one, will take care of the eggs," she tells me as we peer at fish that look like Nemo in the famous movie.

Other parts of the lab have tubes and lights and wires. Scientist Sarah Hutchins is studying algae and plankton.

"Essentially we’re trying to recreate this fish’s natural habitat," says Hutchins. Different colored lights affect the plants differently as does the light spectrum in the wild.

Scientists share everything they learn with Florida farmers who raise tropical fish, both fresh water and salt water varieties.

We find veterinarian Roy Yanong in a part of the laboratory with microscopes where they can identify diseases before they can kill valuable fish.

"Some of the farms we’ve been able to help have documented $1 million dollars or more in savings based on our work," he says.

They even study amphibian invaders like the non-native Tropical Clawed Frog.

"We use this chamber to test the thermal tolerance of this frog," says scientist Quenton Tuckett. With that data scientists can predict where in Florida such non-native invaders could survive. They can similarly test different varieties of tropical fish to help determine what kind of threat they might pose if a consumer were to release them into the wild.

They’re even working to solve a possible shortage of sea monkeys, which are used as fish food.

"The farmers are concerned about how they’re going to feed those baby fish going forward," says DiMaggio, "So we ‘re trying to find alternative feeds."

For these scientists, it’s a workplace full of fish. "All of these fish are super popular if you walked into your local pet store," says DiMaggio. Their mission is to make these tropical fish from Florida the healthiest and prettiest in the world.