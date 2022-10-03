Local small businesses come together to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts

If you’re looking for a way to support relief efforts in Southwest Florida, there’s an event this weekend giving you a chance.

Hotel Haya in Ybor City is hosting a night market on Saturday, October 8, featuring a variety of local vendors, benefiting United Way of Florida’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Fund.

The scheduled vendors include Anuket Luxury Apothecary, Ella Bing Haberdashery, Vera Thillot, HUMM.INGBIRD, Salon Halo and more.

The event will take place October 8 from 5-9 p.m. at Cafe Quiquiriqui inside Hotel Haya. To learn more, click here.