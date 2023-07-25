Winter Haven waterski program helps diversify sport

article

Winter Haven is the waterski capitol of the world, making it the perfect place to learn and help diversify the sport.

The Women’s Sports Foundation awarded grants to Girls Inc. of Winter Haven and Lakeland. With help from the Cypress Gardens Ski Team, they teach girls who might not otherwise be exposed to water sports, how to ski.

"They might be into basketball or soccer, things like that, but the water sports are not something they think of as something they might be interested in doing so this has opened their eyes," said Peggy Threlkel, the Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Winter Haven.

Kids are progressing faster than expected.

The ski instructors are amazed at how far the kids progress in just a few short weeks. One girl was initially skittish of the fish and shells touching her feet.

"Last week we got her going on a board just pulling her and this week she got up skiing," said Lauren St. Onge with the Cypress Gardens Ski Team.

"I get so excited, you heard me screaming and yelling as they were getting up and coming in," shared Threlkel. "It’s so exciting to see them to see the smiles on their faces and that makes me feel like it’s all worth it."