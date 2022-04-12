'Lois & Clark' actor Dean Cain films movie with local crew in Dunedin

article

Dean Cain noticed something unusual – and welcoming – about shooting a movie in Dunedin.

"In Los Angeles, if people saw us shooting here right now, nobody would be quiet," he said from the set of his new movie, "RADAR: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog." "Here, everybody is extremely helpful, they're friendly, we are at city hall. I sat in the mayor's chair all day, because I play the mayor."

Cain of "Lois & Clark" fame is working with a local crew of 30 on the set in Dunedin City Hall.

"Usually when we come in to do a film, we pop in, and pop out," Cain said. "You don't get to spend any time around the community. The fact we are shooting here and staying here is great. I have been able to see Main Street, all these great shops and restaurants."

It's the 10th film in 2022 to win subsidies from the Pinellas Film Commission in exchange for the local spending on hotels and restaurants and to showcase the area. That's already more than the two years of the pandemic, when a combined nine films were shot.

Each film brings in nearly $500,000 in economic activity.

"We are really trying to showcase the area, local shops, businesses, so hopefully it helps the local economy as well," said producer Marty Poole of Fairway Film Alliance.

Though Florida's film incentive program is not as robust as other states, the film commission is hoping to get back to pre-pandemic levels of 15 films a year soon enough.

"Filmmaking has been a little more affordable than it used to be," Tampa Bay native Paul Wilson, who plays alongside Cain in RADAR, said. "So hopefully this sets a precedent to bring more here."

Cain said he will be glad to come back even if he doesn't get to sit in the mayor's chair.

"I have been here for two nights, and I have seen one and a half sunsets. It was amazing, gorgeous," he said. "If someone tells me I have to come back here, my answer is going to be yes, no doubt."

