Long lines continue at local COVID-19 testing sites

The city of Tampa will be opening a second COVID-19 testing site at Al Barnes Park on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The city currently has a COVID-19 testing site at Al Lopez Park on North Himes Avenue. People waited about an hour to get tested on Sunday.

"I honestly was expecting it to be worse because when we came on New Year’s Eve, the line wasn’t moving at all, it was just like, in a standstill, but today was moving pretty fast," said Sabrina Collao.

Some people arrived at Al Lopez Park prepared to wait for hours.

"I came on Friday, and it was a long line. And it was actually stopped, they sent everybody home - so I couldn’t get in. Today I decided, I’ll come back. I’ll bring a chair, I’ll bring my computer, I can work, I have snacks, I have drinks, I have a chair. So I’m not wasting time while still getting it done," said a woman getting a COVID-19 test who did not want to be identified.

The Al Lopez Park testing site has the PCR test and the rapid test available.

Advertisement

For more information on test sites in Tampa and Hillsborough County, visit this website.