Looters storm through broken glass doors of beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows another incident of looting in Hillsborough County during the last days of May, when protests against police brutality and racial injustice turned violent.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hopes to identify at least a dozen suspects who made off with armfuls of goods from J-Lo Beauty Supply in Seffner in the early morning hours of May 31.

Video shows the first suspect break the glass door with a blunt object. Afterward, scores of people rush into the store.

They got away with more than $5,000 in merchandise, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.