Love is in the air as couples throughout Tampa Bay area tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

Miguel Soto and Jacqueline Taylor were among dozens of couples to get married by Clerk of Court Pat Frank at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

Soto purposefully picked Valentine’s Day to wed. “I’ll never forget the anniversary that’s why I picked the 14th,” Soto explained.

“It’s my first time around, so I’m very happy about it,” Taylor said.

Not long after their ceremony, 60 couples in Largo said their “I do’s” together at the Florida Botanical Gardens.

Margaret Heim and Michael Spears were among those who got married during the mass ceremony.

”We thought this was an awesome way to do things,” Spears said. Heim echoed that sentiment. “The way I’m looking at it we're eloping with 59 other couples,” he explained. “What a way to go.”

Lizette Martinez and Devin Spaulding, got engaged at the Botanical Gardens and said it seemed like the perfect spot to get hitched.

”We're really excited we've been together almost four years so we're really excited,” said Martinez.

It was the 14th year for the large group wedding.

Congratulations to all happy couples and many years of joy to come.

