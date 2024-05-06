Lutz man killed in Pasco County crash involving garbage truck
ODESSA, Fla. - A Lutz man was killed Monday morning in a Pasco County crash involving a garbage truck on SR-54, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The garbage truck, which is operated by Waste Management, was heading westbound in the left turn lane of SR-54, while the 51-year-old Lutz man was riding his motorcycle eastbound.
Troopers said the garbage truck made a left turn at the intersection Monmouth Drive and was hit by the motorcycle.
The 51-year-old died from his injuries, according to authorities.
The garbage truck driver, who was a 35-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured in the crash, FHP said.
