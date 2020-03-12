MacDill postpones AirFest to help stop spread of coronavirus

article

MacDill Air Force Base’s popular AirFest, scheduled for the end of this month, is being postponed to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The news came less than two hours after the governor called on local governments to cancel all "mass gatherings." The semi-annual airshow routinely draws as many as 500,000 people to the South Tampa base over two days.

The show, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, was scheduled for March 28-29.

It was not immediately clear if or when the airshow could be rescheduled. Several years ago, the show was moved to March from May because of the summertime heat.

“MacDill Air Force Base personnel and their families live, work and attend school in this community, and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus and preserve the ability of our service members to provide for national defense and current worldwide military missions,” a base spokesperson stated.

Airshow sponsors or vendors with questions can call the airshow’s marketing department at 813-828-3055.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

