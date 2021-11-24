'Made in Tampa Bay' 2021 gift guide

article
Our "Made in Tampa Bay" holiday gift guide returns for a second year to help you shop locally.
Each week, we feature local artists, cooks, and businesses who make products locally. Here’s a few that may make great gift ideas for those hard-to-buy-for folks on your list.
For more information on any of the companies or products below, click the link for the full segment and contact information.
Featured businesses:
Higher Order Drink Smokers
Olfaction Candles
Banyan Tree Chocolates
Glass of Life
Bogan Fine Woodworks
Creative Crafthouse Puzzles
Fox and Crow Paper Company
A Tampa-based company's hardwood cocktail smokers transform everything from spirits to charcuterie boards into smoky, flavorful masterpieces.
Rather than continuing to spend money on candles, Paige Chaney decided to learn how to make her own. After family and friends started inquiring about the smells coming from inside her home, her hobby eventually became a business in 2013.
Fine chocolates don't really grow on trees, but it might seem like it at one Sarasota chocolate shop. That's where Morag Reid, the owner and master chocolatier, creates award-winning bonbons and truffles inside Banyan Tree Chocolate and Café.
Jodi Chemes’s workshop showcases two of her biggest passions: pets and stained glass.
Bogan Fine Woodworking is based out of owner Joe Bogan’s garage in Riverview. He started the business in 2020 but has been working with wood for more than a dozen years.