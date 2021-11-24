Expand / Collapse search

'Made in Tampa Bay' 2021 gift guide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Made in Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News
article

Our "Made in Tampa Bay" holiday gift guide returns for a second year to help you shop locally. 

Each week, we feature local artists, cooks, and businesses who make products locally. Here’s a few that may make great gift ideas for those hard-to-buy-for folks on your list.

For more information on any of the companies or products below, click the link for the full segment and contact information.

Remember, you can catch more Made in Tampa Bay segments each week on the FOX 13 News at 4 p.m., and browse our segment archive here on our website.

Featured businesses:

Higher Order Drink Smokers 

Olfaction Candles 

Banyan Tree Chocolates 

Glass of Life 

Bogan Fine Woodworks

Creative Crafthouse Puzzles

Fox and Crow Paper Company

Handmade drink smokers take craft cocktails to a higher level
article

A Tampa-based company's hardwood cocktail smokers transform everything from spirits to charcuterie boards into smoky, flavorful masterpieces.

Tampa woman's candle-making business, begun as a hobby, survives pandemic
article

Rather than continuing to spend money on candles, Paige Chaney decided to learn how to make her own. After family and friends started inquiring about the smells coming from inside her home, her hobby eventually became a business in 2013.

Sarasota café specializes in local chocolates, local flavors
article

Fine chocolates don't really grow on trees, but it might seem like it at one Sarasota chocolate shop. That's where Morag Reid, the owner and master chocolatier, creates award-winning bonbons and truffles inside Banyan Tree Chocolate and Café.

St. Petersburg stained glass artist combines love for pets with passion for art
article

Jodi Chemes’s workshop showcases two of her biggest passions: pets and stained glass.

From Riverview garage, veteran crafts unique teak gifts
article

Bogan Fine Woodworking is based out of owner Joe Bogan’s garage in Riverview. He started the business in 2020 but has been working with wood for more than a dozen years.