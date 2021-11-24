'Made in Tampa Bay' 2021 gift guide

article

Our "Made in Tampa Bay" holiday gift guide returns for a second year to help you shop locally.

Each week, we feature local artists, cooks, and businesses who make products locally. Here’s a few that may make great gift ideas for those hard-to-buy-for folks on your list.

For more information on any of the companies or products below, click the link for the full segment and contact information.

Remember, you can catch more Made in Tampa Bay segments each week on the FOX 13 News at 4 p.m., and browse our segment archive here on our website.

Featured businesses:

Higher Order Drink Smokers

Olfaction Candles

Banyan Tree Chocolates

Glass of Life

Bogan Fine Woodworks

Creative Crafthouse Puzzles

Fox and Crow Paper Company