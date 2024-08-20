Madeira Beach considering adding lifeguards, safer swimming zones

Madeira Beach is considering some safety improvements this summer, hosting community meetings to gauge resident's feeling about the changes.

Monday night was the third and final meeting with residents to get input on new safety measures, which include adding lifeguards, and safer swimming zones to keep boats away from the shorelines.

On July 22, rescue teams were sent out to find a missing swimmer, who was later found dead. There have been more than 200 water rescues since 2020 in the area. But soon, city officials hope beach goers will have some extra layers of safety.

"We want to promote safety on the sand and in the water, but also make sure that boats stay far away from swimmers, so also designating the entire Madeira Beach a as a swim zone… but also we’re looking at the possibility of adding lifeguards to further promote safety," said Robin Gomez, the Madeira Beach city manager.

The city commission will vote on these new swim zones and to put three new lifeguard stations along the two miles of Madeira Beach, each stand staffed with two lifeguards. The fire chief said this would also take a load off his staff.

"Having a lifeguard program, it would allow our guys to respond to lower acuity calls like sting rays or someone drunk … some of the more minor issues – and would leave our firefighters available for more serious calls. It would be irresponsible for me to try not to get this going," said Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk.

Lifeguards would cost about $500,000 a year, but not cost taxpayers. It will come out of the visitor parking funds, which will potentially rise to $4 an hour this year.

