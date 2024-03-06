Madeline "Maddie Soto, the 13-year-old Florida girl who went missing last week and whose body was found days later, may have been sexually abused by her mother's live-in boyfriend years prior, according to newly released police and court documents.

The mother's boyfriend, Stephan Soto, was arrested last week during the search for Maddie after sexually explicit photos and videos were found on his cell phone, officials said. He was booked into jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material.

According to the arrest affidavit, which was partially redacted, some of the photos and videos found on Sterns' cell phone had timestamps that dated back to August 2022, which means Soto would have been around 11 at the time.

Madeline Soto, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, in Orange County, Florida.

While the victim's identity is redacted, the birthdate listed matches that of Soto's. The report also mentioned that the victim lived in the same home as her mother and Sterns. Another affidavit specified that the victim was the "missing child."

Sterns told detectives, according to the affidavit, that he "accidentally" performed a factory reset on his phone the same day that Soto was reported missing, but consented to have his phone searched. He is being held at the Osceola County Jail with no bond.

He is not currently facing any charges connected to Soto's disappearance or her death. However, he is considered to be the "prime suspect" in her disappearance, officials previously said.

Madeline's mom, Jenn, is not considered a suspect or facing charges in her daughter's disappearance, officials said.

Why is Stephen Sterns not facing charges in Madeline Soto's disappearance?

In a Thursday post on X, the Kissimmee Police Department said its "detectives and forensic unit are working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind this heartbreaking incident. At this time, we are unable to release any further information as this remains an active investigation."

"We understand the desire for updates, and we assure you that every effort is being made to get justice for Madeline. As our community continues to heal, please know that your safety and well-being remain our top priority."

The Kissimmee Police Department is the lead agency now investigating both Soto's disappearance and death, as well as the sexual abuse charges against Sterns. Initially, the Orange County Sheriff's Office was investigating Soto's disappearance, but once the investigation became a homicide investigation after her body was found, it was transferred to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Madeline Soto case: What's next in the investigation?

For insight on what typically happens next in cases such as Madeline's, FOX 35 News spoke to police expert Orlando Rolón, the former police chief of Orlando, and Dave Nutting, a retired detective and law enforcement officer.

During an interview with Nutting, he said the homicide investigation will remain ongoing as the Kissimmee Police Department, the lead agency on the case, collects and reviews the evidence.

That evidence could include items collected from the scene where Madeline's body was found, along with forensic and video evidence.

"He's only been charged so far with the crimes related to what was found on his cell phone and in the house. So thankfully, he has no bond. So that gives the detectives some time to work with the prosecutors to make sure that once they do officially charge him with homicide, which I'm quite certain will be coming, that it will be a case that is wrapped up really, really tight," Nutting said.

Overall, several factors will have to come together in order for law enforcement to present what they believe is the conclusion to what led to Madeline's death. That information will eventually be filtered through the state attorney and the prosecution gets the evidence and determines what next step must be taken.

Another investigation: How was an investigative photo posted to Osceola County Sheriff's social media?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been asked to open its own investigation after an investigative photo – possibly of Soto's body – was mistakenly posted to Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez's social media account.

FOX 35 has obtained a screenshot of the alleged post, which appears to show a body in a grassy area, and has decided not to publish or share that photo.

In statements to FOX 35, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigative photo was "accidentally" posted to a social media account last weekend and then "immediately removed." The agency also issued an apology.

"A post was made on social media about a community event for seniors. In the post, an investigative photo was accidentally included. The photo was immediately removed. We deeply apologize for any confusion or disturbance this may have caused," the sheriff's office said in a statement to FOX 35. It did not dispute that the photo was related to the Madeline Soto case.

In a second statement, OCSO said it had reached out to the FDLE "to offer our cooperation and transparency into the inadvertent release of an investigative photograph."

"We understand the community’s concerns and we welcome an independent review of what transpired."

State Attorney Andrew Bain's Office has also requested the FDLE investigate. FOX 35 has reached out to the FDLE for comment, but has not received a response.