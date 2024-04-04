Madonna takes stage at Amalie Arena for the first time since 1985

Madonna fans across Florida felt like they were on "holiday" as they got "into the groove" for the "material girl" herself.

The Queen of Pop had a pit stop for a sold-out show at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa Thursday evening. It was a long-awaited concert for Madonna fans, because, not only has she not performed in Tampa since 1985, but her "Celebration Tour" was postponed.

That happened after her big health scare last fall. She fell ill with a bacterial infection that put her in a coma for 48 hours, causing her to cancel tour dates.

But at 65 years old, she played all her hits for fans dressed up in all their fun attire.

"She’s the soundtrack to my life, her entire catalog brings back all this nostalgia, and I wanted to come show her I love her and still support her," said fan Jim McDermott. "Madonna has always been my favorite, so I’m just lucky that she’s still here with us. She’s an inspiration even at 65 [years old], she continues to be a force, and it’s so exciting for me."

She was scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m., but she is famous for coming on stage late, keeping fans on their toes. She took the stage in Tampa around 10:30 p.m. and went late into the night.