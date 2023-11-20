Cinderella Castle vanishes amid foggy Central Florida morning: 'I don't know how Disney pulled off this magic'

Walt Disney World looked a bit different on Monday morning, leaving guests at Magic Kingdom wondering where the heck Cinderella Castle went!

Much of Central Florida was shrouded in fog during the Monday morning commute – and Disney wasn't factored out of the equation.

One park-goer, The Theme Park Jedi, shared a video with FOX 35 News that shows Main Street, USA nearly covered in fog as guests make their way into the park. Cinderella Castle is usually the central focus of the street (which is already decked out in holiday decorations, by the way!), but that was not the case on Monday.

Photo: The Theme Park Jedi

"I woke up to something crazy this morning and I don't know how Disney pulled off this magic, but they got rid of Cinderella's Castle overnight!" The Theme Park Jedi said in a TikTok video on Monday morning. "(Just kidding) you guys, it's just an extreme dense fog advisory this morning here in Central Florida."

You can watch the video in the player above.

Photo: The Theme Park Jedi

Foggy conditions cleared up by mid-morning, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King.

Check out photos from around Central Florida during Monday morning's fog, as seen on FOX 35's live weather cameras:

International Drive

Downtown Orlando

Port Canaveral

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP