'Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer' goes virtual

The American Cancer Society is going virtual for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.

ACS will host its first ever Making Strides Virtual Kick-Off on Tuesday, August 11 at noon. It's a way to raise funds for breast cancer research and services as well as awareness.

Participants will also get information about upcoming events. The program will include stories from survivors, scientists and Strides supporters from across the country about why the fight against breast cancer is more important than ever.

To RSVP, head to the American Cancer Society's website.