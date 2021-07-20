Malfunction sends raw sewage into St. Pete bayou

article

A wastewater spill in St. Pete is raising concerns it could worsen red tide in the area.

The city says there was a mechanical failure that led to 1,300 gallons of raw sewage to leak near Smacks Bayou. That's around 31st Avenue NE and Maple Street NE.

Crews disinfected hard surfaces and signs have been put up.

Red tide can feed off of nutrients found in wastewater so the city says it's taking the spill seriously.

The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.