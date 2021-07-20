Hillsborough County releases red tide cleanup guidelines for residents

For Hillsborough County residents cleaning up dead fish on their property, officials offered options to help accelerate the process.

County officials said residents should always double-bag any dead fish they collect on their private property. It can be stored in a county waste can and will be removed during normal trash days. Additional red tide information can be found on Hillsborough County’s website.

However, if that is not an option – and you don’t want to be near the smell – the county also has four collection sites:

504 Elsberry Road, Apollo Beach (next to the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center off Dickman Road), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, 6760 Surfside Blvd., Apollo Beach, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

South County Community Collection Center at 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, (enter from Powell Road) 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

As of Monday, about 4,500 pounds of dead fish have been collected so far within the county.

