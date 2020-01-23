Mama dog found on side of road pulling crate filled with puppies

A mother dog was found on the side of a Georgia road, pulling a crate filled with her puppies.

WTOC reports that the mom and her pups were found by a father and son in Townsend. She was tied to a small crate with a blue belt. Her four puppies were crammed inside.

"This was a new one. New things happen all the time. I've never had a dog pulling a crate full of puppies down the road before,” McIntosh County Animal Services Director Marianna Hagan, told WTOC. "There was barely any room for them to turn around,” Hagan said.

The father and son brought them in to the shelter where animal services volunteers bathed, fed, and treated each dog for fleas and ticks.

The organization, Friends of McIntosh County Animals Services, is offering a $250 reward for anyone who has information.

The family of five are heading to a Fancy Cats and Dogs Rescue in Virginia, WCTV reports.

Mom and her babies still have a way to go in recovery, so the rescue is asking for donations via PayPal at info@fancycats.org.

This story was reported on from Atlanta.