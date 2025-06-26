Man accused of assaulting tram driver at St. Pete Pier in 2024 arrested in Maryland
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - U.S. Marshals helped arrest a man accused of assaulting a 70-year-old tram driver at the St. Petersburg Pier last year.
The backstory:
Last June, police say Brian Leona Boggs was a passenger on the tram and got upset when the driver tried to move a stroller that was blocking seats.
Video shows him knocking the victim to the ground, injuring him.
Detectives spent the past year searching for Boggs nationwide and eventually tracked him down to Maryland.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
Boggs is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
