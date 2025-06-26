Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of assaulting tram driver at St. Pete Pier in 2024 arrested in Maryland

Published  June 26, 2025 5:27pm EDT
St. Petersburg
Tram driver assaulted at St. Pete Pier

Investigators said a man they say assaulted a tram driver at the St. Pete Pier last year has been arrested in Maryland.

The Brief

    • A man accused of assaulting a tram driver at the St. Pete Pier last year has been arrested.
    • Brian Leona Boggs was arrested in Maryland with the help of U.S. Marshals.
    • Boggs is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - U.S. Marshals helped arrest a man accused of assaulting a 70-year-old tram driver at the St. Petersburg Pier last year. 

The backstory:

Last June, police say Brian Leona Boggs was a passenger on the tram and got upset when the driver tried to move a stroller that was blocking seats. 

Video shows him knocking the victim to the ground, injuring him. 

Detectives spent the past year searching for Boggs nationwide and eventually tracked him down to Maryland. 

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Boggs is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

