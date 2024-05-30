Man accused of driving into Hillsborough deputies remains in state hospital

article

The man accused of trying to kill multiple Hillsborough County deputies by crashing his car into them last November remains in a state hospital, his attorney told a judge Thursday.

Ralph Bouzy was scheduled to appear in court on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge potentially connected to the more serious charges, but his attorney said it may be a while before he's able to go to court.

"It was their [medical] opinion that he was still incompetent and met criteria for involuntary placement there at the state hospital, so that's why he's not here with us today," Patric Jones, a public defender on Bouzy's case, said, adding it'll be at least several weeks before they'll revisit whether he can appear. "I would say probably at least 45 to 60 days out would be appropriate to just wait and see if he's brought back from the state hospital or not."

This hearing was scheduled to focus on a charge stemming from an incident that happened minutes before Bouzy crashed into the deputies on November 9.

According to an arrest affidavit, at 7:44 a.m., Bouzy broke into a room where someone had barricaded themselves by pushing a dresser in front of the door. Bouzy is accused of pushing the dresser into that person, who isn't identified in the report, and grabbing their neck. Eighteen minutes later, home security cameras recorded Bouzy's car crashing into deputies.

Investigators have said Bouzy's mother is the one who called deputies that day to say her son was bipolar, schizophrenic and out of his medication and that he was acting aggressive. Deputies needed to use a Taser to take Bouzy into custody. He's been under medical evaluation ever since that day.

The deputies who were injured, meanwhile, have been released from the hospital, continue to hear and are currently working light duty at the sheriff's office, according to a spokesperson.

