Deadly shootings on the rise in St. Pete with three dead over the weekend

St. Petersburg police are investigating three deadly shootings from over the weekend, with two men shot and killed Sunday night – just 24 hours after a mother was murdered in front of her young children.

The deaths are the latest in what’s been a violent year in St. Petersburg. Police said gun deaths are already up 60% over last year’s total.

"We are at a higher level of shooting deaths this year than in past," said Sandra Bentil, a spokesperson for St. Pete police. "It's tragic. It's absolutely tragic that we have this many people deceased at this point in the year. Normally, these are numbers that we see at the end of the year."

Investigators are asking for help as they investigate two separate shootings that left three people dead.

On Sunday night, police said they received two separate calls reporting gunshot victims in cars. Officers arrived to find a man dead at each scene. Both shootings were about 2.5 miles apart, but police said they believe the shootings are linked based on evidence they’ve gathered.

They also said they believe the men knew each other.

"We believe the deaths are connected and that those involved are known to each other," Bentil said. "So we don't believe there is a threat to the public. Neither victim has been identified at this time, but our detectives are working actively."

St. Pete police are also investigating a tragic case involving a woman shot dead on Saturday in front of her own children.

They said 27-year-old Joana Peca was found dead in her car just outside Woodlawn Cemetery. Inside the car with her were her two young children, terrified but physically unharmed.

Police said they need the public’s help figuring out what led up to the shooting and who took this young mother’s life.

Anyone with information on any of the weekend shootings is asked to call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780. You can also text "SPPD" along with your tip to TIP411.

