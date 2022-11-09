The hunt for St. Petersburg’s number one fugitive goes national as tv show highlights unsolved murder case

A national crime show is putting the spotlight on St. Petersburg as it strives to find the man accused of gunning down his girlfriend while she held their baby on her lap.

The show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Investigation Discovery and Discovery Plus will feature fugitive Benjamin Williams on its show at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Williams shot his former girlfriend, Joana Peca, in the face while she was holding their baby in her car last year near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Police said Joana Peca’s other young child was in the backseat when the shooting occurred.

"He lured her there under the opuses that he wanted to see the baby that they have in common which was the [now] one-year-old child that she had in her lap when she was shot and killed. So he got her to agree to meet him at this location where this murder occurred so that he could see the child," Major David Gerardo, who heads up the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, said.

Joana Peca’s mother, Eleni Peca, cares for her daughter's two young children.

Joana Peca was shot and killed while holding her baby on her lap 15 months ago.

"Losing her was devastating for me," Eleni Peca said. "Part of my body went with her. I don’t feel the same anymore," she said. "Being part of that show, it gives me hope. People out there, they know where he’s hiding at," Eleni Peca said. "I will fight for her justice and I will fight for her kids. I will make sure they are loved, they are cared for and they are safe."

Eleni Peca urges anyone with information to speak up.

"Last year it was my daughter. Tomorrow it may be somebody else. We have to work together as a community to make this place safe for our children and grandchildren," she said.

She wants the world to remember her daughter as someone with a kind heart who was "a loving mother, as a beautiful soul, an amazing woman. She touched a lot of hearts."

According to Gerardo, Williams left the area right after the crime, but he said they believe Williams may have returned.

"We’re not going to forget this murder and no amount of time is going to prevent us from taking 39-year-old Benjamin Williams into custody for it," Gerardo said.

Earlier this week, detectives handed out flyers with Williams’ picture and information on them. Gerardo said he goes by the street name Bambi. He’s 5’8", and weighs 135 pounds. He’s missing at least two top teeth, has a small scar on his nose and several tattoos.

Gerardo said the show approached the department.

"The program came to us and it was kind of a collaboration between us and the United States Marshals Service to get the Walsh program to pick this case up and I think one of the reasons that in particular why they were willing to pick this case up is because it was a particularly brutal murder and the suspect is a particularly violent individual," he said.

Gerardo said it’s extremely beneficial to have the case in the national spotlight.

"The sheer volume of viewership, it’s just something we can’t hit as easily at the local level, but more importantly, to keep this case fresh in the public’s mind because this was, like I said, this was a particularly heinous crime when it occurred not just because of the brutality of the killing, but because of the fact that she was holding her infant when this happened," Gerardo said. "Everyone was outraged when it occurred, but time goes on and people forget and things, they fall off of the public’s radar, so to bring it back to the public’s attention and to remind the community that Benjamin Williams is still out there and he is a danger to this community. I think is very important.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Williams.

He said Williams is the number one fugitive wanted by the St. Petersburg Police Department. Gerardo said Williams is also a person of interest in several other open homicides.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest. You can remain anonymous. Police ask you to call 1-877-926-8332 if you have any information.