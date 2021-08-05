Manhunt continues for St. Pete suspect who fatally shot girlfriend in front of her kids

article

It’s been almost one week since Joana Peca was shot and killed, and police said they are still searching for the murder suspect: her boyfriend.

St. Pete police detectives identified 38-year-old Benjamin Robert Williams – a.k.a. "Bambi" – following Saturday’s deadly shooting. They said Williams and 27-year-old Peca were in a relationship and had a baby together.

Police said Peca was holding their infant when Williams shot her in the face multiple times. Her older child was sitting in the backseat when it happened. When officers arrived, Peca was found dead inside her vehicle.

Both children were uninjured, but "terrified at what had just happened," police said at the time.

"Two young children tonight are going to go to bed without their mother, and we would really like to get justice for those who are responsible, the person or the people who are responsible for her death," Sandra Bentil, a spokesperson for the police department said.

The shooting happened outside Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on 60th Street South after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for Williams and police believe he is connected to other murder investigations. They said he is armed and dangerous.

Jail records show Williams has had about 40 arrests in Pinellas County dating back to 2007. Charges included drug possession, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery, armed robbery, grand theft and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477. Tipsters can call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780. You can also text "SPPD" along with your tip to TIP411.

