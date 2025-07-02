Man accused of hitting and killing a 19-year-old in Riverview pleads guilty

The Brief A man charged in a DUI manslaughter case pleaded guilty. Caleb Green is accused of hitting and killing Jeremiah Stone, 19, in Riverview in 2024. Green accepted a plea deal on Wednesday.



A man accused of hitting and killing a 19-year-old in Riverview pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Caleb Green was arrested after a crash in January 2024 at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview. Jeremiah Stone, 19, was killed in the crash while he was riding his motorcycle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Green ran a red light and crashed into Stone at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue. FHP said two other cars were involved in the crash, but those drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries.

In March, Hillsborough County state prosecutors told a judge that they had offered Green a plea deal for around 13 years in prison.

PREVIOUS: Accused driver offered plea deal for DUI crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist

New developments

On Wednesday, Green accepted a plea deal in exchange for a sentence of 13 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Jeremiah's family and friends filled the courtroom on Wednesday. Several friends and family members shared victim impact statements.

After Jeremiah's mother spoke, she asked the judge to reject the plea deal, which left the courtroom in a state of confusion initially.

She said that she didn't think 13 years is a fair sentence.

When she was asked for clarification by the judge, Jeremiah's mother, along with a prosecutor, confirmed that they had agreed to this plea deal, but his mother said she wished the sentence was higher.

After a brief break, court resumed and Jeremiah's mother told the judge that she was in agreement with the plea deal.

Jeremiah's family says no sentence will ever be enough for what they've lost.

"Caleb Green didn't just take away a 19-year-old man," Jeremiah's sister said. "He stole a son, my brother, my best friend, my leader and protector. Since my brother's death, I don't think I'll ever be the same."

Before the judge formally accepted the plea deal, Green also spoke in court.

"I want to express my deepest apologies for those that I have forever affected in this situation," Green said. "I wish I could change the past, but I promise to always reflect and make the more responsible and respectable decisions in the future, and I'm truly sorry to everyone."

Green will serve 13 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

His driver's license will also be permanently revoked.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube