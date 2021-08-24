Bond reduced for man accused in crash that killed mother of 2

Last November, Teresa Lynn Maciejewski was driving on Hillsborough Avenue near Countryway Boulevard when investigators say another driver plowed into her, killing the mother of two instantly.

Prosecutors say the man responsible for causing the deadly collision is 59-year-old Jeffrey Guy. He was arrested days later and is now asking for his bond to be reduced so he can get out of jail and stay with his parents.

Teresa's sister, Karen Dieleman, doesn't want that.

"I'm speaking on behalf of my sister's two kids. We strongly object to both the reduction and the bond and having him released," said Dieleman.

Guy is charged with vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and driving with a suspended license.

At first, prosecutors planned to charge him with DUI manslaughter, but they told the judge that was now off the table.

Guy's attorney, Anthony Arena, said blood test results show his client was not impaired that day.

"The state jumped to this wrong conclusion that he was impaired with alcohol… and months and months later has finally reached a point where they realize alcohol is not a factor in this case," Arena said.

After hearing all sides, Hillsborough County Circuit judge Michael Williams reduced Guy's bond with a few conditions, including limiting his travel.

"No alcohol. No driving, Pinellas and Hillsborough County, only," ruled Williams.