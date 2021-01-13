Deputy's accused killer avoided trial for assaulting deputies in Georgia

Before Travis Garrett rammed his vehicle into the car of Hillsborough Sheriff Corporal Brian LaVigne, killing him, he attacked two sheriff deputies in Camden, Georgia during an incident in May of 2017, according to court documents obtained by FOX 13.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister touched on it during a recent press conference.

"No criminal history here in Hillsborough County. We did find an aggravated assault that was not processed up in the state of Georgia," said Chronister.

Now we’re learning more about that aggravated assault.

According to the documents, Garrett was found walking on the south ramp of Interstate 95 when the deputy approached him on the interstate, Garrett ignored his commands.

Records show when the deputy tried to stop him, Garrett attacked him with a cane. He then punched another responding deputy in the head. The deputy used his stun gun on Garrett, but it did not affect him. Investigators believe he was high on drugs.

The case was never prosecuted. Instead, documents show under an agreement Garrett was ordered to undergo mental health treatment at the VA facility. Once he completed the treatment, the charges were dropped.

Garrett ended up in Florida, and Sheriff Chronister says there were more issues.

"We did see that he was Baker Acted in Pasco County in 2017," Chronister explained.

Garrett, who remains in the hospital, was booked remotely. However, during his scheduled first appearance today, Hillsborough prosecutors said they will be asking to keep Garrett locked up until his trial, calling him a threat to the community who has a "violent disregard for the safety of others."

A bond hearing has been set for January 25.

He faces a string of charges that include, first-degree murder, DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The funeral for Master Corporal Brian LaVigne will be held Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. It will be open to the public.

