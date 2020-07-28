Man accused of shooting-up music video shoot makes first court appearance

article

Wearing a green anti-suicide smock for court Tuesday, 20-year-old Jordan Jamie Silver heard the felony charges against him, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

During Silver's first appearance, Hillsborough County prosecutor Tony Falcone said Silver shot and killed a woman while he and some others were making a music video, and since they were recording a music video, they recorded what happened.

Falcone says Silver was "unprovoked" when he suddenly started shooting.

"The person who set up the rap video is heard screaming words to the effect of 'What are you doing? Why did you do that?'" Falcone told the judge Tuesday. "The defendant stating words to the effect of 'I don't know' and then second shots are heard, multiple shots, which were lodged into the chest of the second victim."

The second victim, an unidentified male, survived but the woman Silver is accused of shooting first did not.

Hillsborough County Judge Catherine Catlin wanted to know why this happened.

"That [criminal affidavit report] gives me no reason for your acts. It's inexplicable," Judge Catlin told Silver.

On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigators spent the day collecting evidence from the crime scene, in the 1300 block of Clement Pride Boulevard in Riverview, and trying to piece together what happened.

They say after the shooting, Silver tried to run but was quickly tracked down. He was found hiding under a grill, which was also caught on video.

Judge Catlin set a bond for Silver over $500,000. He will likely stay in jail until his trial.